Dust ourselves down and go again

Captain Saffron Jordan believes it was just not Rovers’ day as they slipped to a 3-0 home defeat against Lewes on Sunday afternoon.

First half goals from Ini Umotong and Rhian Cleverly handed the away side a half-time lead, which Danni Lane extended mid-way through the second period.

The Blues must now show their character in order to bounce back from a blip in form that has seen them fail to pick up a win since before the winter break, Jordan says.

“It’s disappointing to lose again, especially at home and I think the first half just killed us a bit,” the Rovers forward admitted in her post-match interview after the final whistle.

“We were 2-0 down and had a mountain to climb in the second half. We came out bright and then the third goal that they scored; it was hard to come back from that.

“But there are a lot of positives to go forward with. The attitude in the second half was much better. We were determined to win the ball back and fight for everything.”

Rovers created several opportunities in both halves and Jordan even had the ball in the net, but for the offside flag to cut short hopes of reducing the deficit.

She continued: “The goalkeeper made a worldie save in the first half and then I just thought ‘wow, it’s not going to be our day today’.

“I think we had half chances; we were there in the right positions, but they had every single player behind the ball.

“Lewes are a good team, they block, they fight for each other, they’re well organised and work to the final whistle.

“I think each encounter that we’ve played against them, three times, I don’t know if it’s our bogey team, we just can’t seem to score past them.”

Gemma Donnelly’s side now have a weekend without a game, before facing Liverpool at Prenton Park on Sunday 28 March (6:30pm).

Jordan hopes the mini break will allow the team to recover fully from the recent setbacks and be ready to go again come the end of the month.

The 27-year-old added: “We’ve got to take those positives into the last four games of the season and finish on a high.

“We got a point against Liverpool, who are top four in the league and they’re a full-time team of quality, but we’ve just got to take this on the chin and move into training.

“We’re all a bit tired I think so maybe the weeks’ rest we’ll be able to regenerate our energy, look forward to the next game and come out firing.”