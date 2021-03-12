Donnelly striving for more consistency

Rovers are showing signs that suggest their best form is just around the corner, according to manager Gemma Donnelly.

Durham took all three points from their visit to Bamber Bridge last weekend, with Rovers remaining seventh in the table ahead of Sunday’s meeting with sixth-placed Lewes (12pm kick-off).

The fact that the two sides are separated by just two points presents just one of the reasons why the Rovers boss believes it is a big game.

“The focus is all Lewes now and preparing properly for that game,” Donnelly said in her pre-match interview.

“It’s a really important game for us and I’m hoping for a reaction this week. I know that the girls will be switched on and ready to work hard.

“I’m sure they will be keen to try and make amends from Sunday and whilst a 2-0 defeat is disappointing, there were many positives to take from it.

“I think that shows the level that we can compete at. We need to maintain that for the 90 minutes, that’s what we’ve got to address.”

The Blues are still searching for their first win of 2021 and after a six-game unbeaten streak midway through the campaign, have struggled to put together a run of form since the turn of the year.

“It’s important to try and get some consistency,” Donnelly explained. “At one stage we were sat comfortably in fifth having had a really good run and we can’t get away from the fact that we’ve picked up five points from a possible 24.

“It’s not great reading and I’m sure for every team there’s loads of circumstances around that with COVID-19 and a lack of games.

“The second part of the season has not matched up how we would have wanted it to, compared to the first half.

“I could offer many excuses, but the fact is, we’re underperforming as it stands, and we need to address that and put things right.

“Our aim is to improve on last season. Even in the current standings, we’re in the same position, but we’re better in terms of points-per-game, so that’s a slight improvement.

“Whilst I want it to be sustainable, so we’re taking small steps, I think it’s really important to show improvement, because it attracts players and it gives them drive and clarity on where we want to go.”

Although wary of the visitors’ threats, she wants to see Rovers firing on all cylinders in order to take away a positive result from Sunday’s game.

“Lewes are a tough team,” Donnelly added. “I’ve watched a couple of their games and they are organised and have got some quality.

“I know they’ve had some additions in January, and they are going to be a hard team to beat.

“But don’t underestimate us because once we find some form - and I’m hoping it’s going to be from this week - we can be a difficult opponent as well.”

Watch Rovers versus Lewes live on the Rovers Ladies YouTube channel here!