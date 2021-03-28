Donnelly searching for consistency

Manager Gemma Donnelly is keen for Rovers Ladies to start displaying some consistency, as the season draws towards its conclusion.

The Blues have four league games remaining, including Sunday’s FA Women’s Championship fixture at Liverpool (6:30pm kick-off), which is live on the FA Player.

Sitting in mid-table going into the Prenton Park clash, Donnelly still sees plenty to play for between now and the end of the campaign.

And the latest test that they will encounter is against a full-time outfit who have won their last three games and are unbeaten in four.

“It’s about finding some consistency,” she said in her pre-match interview. “We’re up for it, we’ll be ready for it and we look forward to it.

“Liverpool have found some form. As always, we expect a mammoth task against a tough team that possesses lots of quality.

“And we’re away so if there’s ever a mountain to climb, it’s this one. But we will embrace the challenge.

“We are focused, and we’ve spoken about the remaining four games of the season and what we want to achieve, and Liverpool just forms a small part of that.

“Whilst we recognised that they are going to be tough opposition, as we have encountered them before, we are scared of nobody and go in fully prepared and ready to give the best account of ourselves that we can.”

The Blues have been without attacking midfielders Maria Edwards and Annabel Blanchard in recent weeks with both missing against Durham and Lewes.

Donnelly could welcome back at least one of the pair for the trip to Merseyside and also gave a further injury update ahead of Sunday’s game.

“Maz (Maria Edwards) is back, she was training last week and played in the internal match last weekend,” the Rovers boss explained. “She looks lively.

“We’re not in any rush with Annabel (Blanchard). We want to make sure that it’s not a quick fix for her.

“We want to ensure she’s in the best placed position to start pre-season and that we get the best from her.

“It seems a bit pointless to try and rush that through but she’s in training and doing all she can.

“Obviously we’ve got the two longer term injuries in Tommo (Lauren Thomas) and Milly Robertson. They are working really hard and I’m told that they will be somewhere near around pre-season time, so that’s good news.

“Hannah (Coan) was back in training with Everton last week so was involved in our internal game on Sunday. She played the minutes required and looked good so she’s all good to go."