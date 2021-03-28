Donnelly buzzing for the team

Gemma Donnelly spoke of her pride after Rovers Ladies took a 1-1 draw from their encounter at Liverpool Women on Sunday evening.

Behind at the break to Missy Bo Kearns’ opener, Rovers showed their character in the second half, finding a route back into the game via Georgia Walters’ cross, which deflected in off Rhiannon Roberts.

The Rovers boss was pleased to have secured the draw at Prenton Park and could not fault her players’ efforts.

“I’m thrilled to take a point away to Liverpool, we’ve got to be happy with that,” a delighted Donnelly commented.

“Certainly, in reflection of our performances of late, particularly the game a couple of weeks ago, we just weren’t at the races. To then come here and face Liverpool, I thought the girls were fantastic and deserved of it.

“Whilst Liverpool probably had quite a lot of possession, I thought we didn’t have anything of any threat and Alex (Brooks) was kept relatively quiet, she didn’t have a lot to do.

“We then let them in, we gave a sloppy goal away and have been beaten out wide, then we’ve not restricted the cross and it’s been a poor attempt at a clearance.

“It’s then took a deflection and they just needed that one chance and it’s put them ahead. If it was based on possession, they probably deserved it, but I don’t think they bothered Alex much all afternoon in all honesty.

“Likewise, neither did we with their goalkeeper, but I thought we had half chances and that’s all you need. Of course, we’ve had many chances in games of late, but we just couldn’t convert.

“We’ve needed one today and we’ve put it in the back of the net so I’m buzzing for the girls.”

Given the recent results, Donnelly was relived to get a point on the board and felt it was fully deserved for the graft and quality on show at both ends of the pitch.

She added: “It’s credit to the girls and it shows their character. I’ve spoken about how we just took a bit of a different route this week on the back of a couple of defeats.

“We’ve tried to do a lot of team bonding and problem solving. If that’s the solution to it then we’ll keep doing it.

“I thought they were absolutely outstanding today and they were warriors on the pitch.”