Dolan: I've got a point to prove

Tyrhys Dolan is a man with a plan after a hugely impressive first two games as a central striker

3 Hours ago

Tyrhys Dolan says the confidence is flowing through him after starting back-to-back games and earning high praise from his manager.

Dolan featured for the full 90 minutes in each of the last two matches as Rovers picked up four points from tricky encounters against Millwall and Swansea City.

The 19-year-old's non-stop hassling and pressing from the front has caused havoc for the opposition defences, with Tony Mowbray particularly pleased with the teenager's displays.

The boss came out after both games to heap praise on the starlet, and that's given Dolan a boost coming into this evening's clash with Brentford at Ewood Park.

“I have a really good relationship with the manager," Dolan explained ahead of tonight's game.

“He praised me in front of the team straight after the Millwall win and that was such a proud feeling. It’s been a real boost to my confidence.

“I’ve got a point to prove, but I’ve only done it in two games so it’s just about continuing hitting those standards.

“Overall, it’s been great to get back in the starting XI. Having spent some time on the bench, it was important for me to get back in the team and get going again just like the start of the season really.

“I only found out 24 hours prior to kick-off that I’d be starting in a position that I’d never played in before," he recollected when discussing his new role as a centre forward against Millwall almost a week ago.

“I was a little bit nervous before the game, but it had worked well in training and the confidence grew the longer the game went on.

“I think a lot of people were surprised to see me as the central forward. But it worked well in that game and worked against Swansea as well.

“I used to play as a number 10, but this current position allows me a bit of a free role to roam about. It’s gone well for me so far.

“Being versatile allows me to play anywhere up front and it also gives the manager a few options as well.

“The win at Millwall did a lot for me on a personal level and leading the frontline in the last couple of games has made me feel like an important member of the team."


