Darragh's World Cup dream

Republic of Ireland defender Darragh Lenihan is hopeful that this evening's encounter against Serbia in Belgrade will be the start of a memorable journey that ends with a place in the 2022 World Cup.

The defender will be in the squad for tonight's World Cup qualifying showdown in the Serbian capital.

The 27-year-old and his country then welcome Luxembourg to Dublin on Saturday 27th March, before taking on World Cup hosts Qatar in a friendly in Hungary three days later.

"It’s every kid’s dream to play for your country and I’m no different," he admitted to iFollow Rovers.

"We’ll wait and see, but I want to play more games and my form for Rovers is what will get me into the Irish team. I’ll look after number one first and then the rest will follow.

"I remember watching the 2002 World Cup with my mum and dad and discussing how much I’d love to play for Ireland in a major competition like that.

"It’s an ambition of mine, but to get in the squad it’s about doing well for Rovers first and foremost.

"If the national team manager likes what I’m doing for my club then I’ll have a chance of playing in the team.

"It’s about dreaming big. We need to qualify first and then hopefully I can fulfil my dream of playing in the World Cup.

"You’re training with Premier League players who have such high standards and you try to bring those back with you to your club to elevate our own standards," he added when discussing the impact of representing his country.

"You go away to the camps and you’re learning off players such as Seamus Coleman, a player who has appeared so many times in the Premier League.

"The same goes for other lads like Jeff Hendrick and Robbie Brady. It’s a learning experience and I’m very keen to play more games for my country."