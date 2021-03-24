Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Darragh's World Cup dream

The Irishman could feature for his country in Serbia this evening

3 Hours ago

Sponsored by

Republic of Ireland defender Darragh Lenihan is hopeful that this evening's encounter against Serbia in Belgrade will be the start of a memorable journey that ends with a place in the 2022 World Cup.

The defender will be in the squad for tonight's World Cup qualifying showdown in the Serbian capital.

The 27-year-old and his country then welcome Luxembourg to Dublin on Saturday 27th March, before taking on World Cup hosts Qatar in a friendly in Hungary three days later.

"It’s every kid’s dream to play for your country and I’m no different," he admitted to iFollow Rovers.

"We’ll wait and see, but I want to play more games and my form for Rovers is what will get me into the Irish team. I’ll look after number one first and then the rest will follow.

"I remember watching the 2002 World Cup with my mum and dad and discussing how much I’d love to play for Ireland in a major competition like that.

"It’s an ambition of mine, but to get in the squad it’s about doing well for Rovers first and foremost.

"If the national team manager likes what I’m doing for my club then I’ll have a chance of playing in the team.

"It’s about dreaming big. We need to qualify first and then hopefully I can fulfil my dream of playing in the World Cup.

"You’re training with Premier League players who have such high standards and you try to bring those back with you to your club to elevate our own standards," he added when discussing the impact of representing his country.

"You go away to the camps and you’re learning off players such as Seamus Coleman, a player who has appeared so many times in the Premier League.

"The same goes for other lads like Jeff Hendrick and Robbie Brady. It’s a learning experience and I’m very keen to play more games for my country."


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Dreaming big

Just now

Read full article

Club News

Kaminski, Lenihan and Annesley could feature this evening

6 Hours ago

Thomas Kaminski, Darragh Lenihan and Louie Annesley will all be part of squads for three international fixtures that take place this evening.

Read full article

Club News

Boss pleased by solid foundations

23 March 2021

Tony Mowbray admits he was pleased by what he saw from the defensive unit after Rovers picked up a point at table-topping Norwich City at the weekend.

Read full article

Club News

"We definitely owe them one"

12 March 2021

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Dreaming big

Just now

Read full article

Club News

Kaminski, Lenihan and Annesley could feature this evening

6 Hours ago

Thomas Kaminski, Darragh Lenihan and Louie Annesley will all be part of squads for three international fixtures that take place this evening.

Read full article

Club News

Loan Rovers: Chapman strikes for Shrews but debut disappointment for Grayson

7 Hours ago

It was a mixed midweek for the Rovers players who are currently featuring out on loan with other teams.

Read full article

Club News

Elliott ranked one of world’s top wonderkids

16 Hours ago

Harvey Elliott has been named as one of the top teenage talents in world football.

Read full article

View more