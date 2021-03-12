Darragh set for milestone match

He's seen plenty of players come and go during his near years as a Rover, and Darragh Lenihan is now set for appearance number 200 in our club's colours this evening.

Rovers had already utilised the Irish market before Lenihan arrived from Belvedere in the summer of 2011.

The Dunboyne-born defender following in the footsteps of the likes of Damien Duff, Jonathan Douglas, Keith Treacy, Alan Judge and many others in making the trip across the Irish Sea and straight into the Rovers Academy system.

After an injury-hit first couple of years in East Lancashire, Lenihan soon progressed through the ranks and has even switched positions from central midfield to central defence during his time with Rovers.

That move to the heart of the defence has worked well for the 26-year-old, who now has the Rovers armband to go alongside full international honours for his country.

So how does it feel to be just hours away from ticking off his double century?

"It’s massive for me," he admitted to iFollow Rovers.

"To now be on the cusp of 200 games, considering the start I had with the injuries over two years when I first moved over, to say that eight or nine years down the line that I’d have these sort of numbers, I would have probably laughed at you.

"It will be a proud moment for me to reach and hopefully I can toast it with a win.

"I’m feeling older, the years are slowly creeping up on me! I’m 27 next week!

"It’s been a real privilege to play so many games for this club but it will only be worthwhile if we can beat Brentford tonight."