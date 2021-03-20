Darragh named in Ireland squad

Rovers defender Darragh Lenihan has been drafted into Stephen Kenny’s Republic of Ireland squad for three upcoming internationals.

Ireland have World Cup qualifiers against Serbia in Belgrade on Wednesday March 24th and Luxembourg in Dublin on Saturday March 27th, before taking on World Cup hosts Qatar in a friendly in Hungary on Tuesday March 30th.

Lenihan, who celebrated his 27th birthday this week, has two caps for his country, having made his debut against the USA in June 2018 before earning his second cap against Northern Ireland later that year.

Good luck, Darragh!