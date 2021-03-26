‘Dacky 23’ t-shirts up for grabs!

Rovers fans can bid to win a special signed t-shirt, whilst raising vital funds for a worthy cause at the same time.

The club are holding a silent auction, giving supporters the chance to get their hands on the #WeAreTogether ‘Dacky 23’ t-shirts worn by the players in the warm-up ahead of our last Ewood Park encounter against Bristol City.

The shirts – arranged by club captain Elliott Bennett – were worn in support of Bradley Dack, who suffered a second ACL injury in the previous home game against Brentford just days earlier, which is expected to keep the Rovers talisman out of action for the remainder of this year.

Fans can now bid to win one of the t-shirts, which will be signed by the 20-player squad from the game, as well as by Bradley Dack himself, by emailing dacky23@rovers.co.uk. Please include your name, bid, contact details and preferred player signature.

The 21 highest bids will each receive a signed shirt.

All the proceeds from the auction will be donated to the EFL’s official charity partner Mind, who provide advice and support to people who are struggling with their mental health.