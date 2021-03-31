Dack grateful for support

Bradley Dack has thanked the fans for all the message of support he has received since suffering a second serious knee injury.

The Rovers ace damaged his ACL in the recent home defeat to Brentford – just three months after returning from a lengthy lay-off due to a similar injury in his other knee.

The 27-year-old has been inundated with well-wishes from supporters on social media since and admits the messages haven’t gone unnoticed.

“It’s been massive and I’m proud really,” he said.

“I’m proud to know that I’m well thought of by so many people and it’s been really nice to receive all that support and all the messages.

“I’ve not been able to message everyone back, but I just want to say thank you for all the messages from everyone.

“It’s really helped me and supported me, and I know that I’m well thought of by a lot of people, which is a nice feeling.

“My missus and my family have been brilliant as well, so it’s nice to have that support network to help me through it.”

In support of their talismanic team-mate, the Rovers players wore special We Are Together t-shirts in the subsequent home game against Bristol City, which fans can now win by taking part in our silent auction.

Supporters can submit their bids by emailing dacky23@rovers.co.uk, along with their name, contact details and preferred player.

The 21 highest bids will each receive a shirt signed by a different member of the matchday squad, or by Bradley Dack himself, with all the money raised from the auction being donated to mental health charity Mind.

Dack added: “Thank you to the boys for wearing the shirts. I know Benno and all the other boys sorted them out, so that was such a nice gesture and I really appreciated it.”