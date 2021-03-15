Covid regulations rule Ryan out of international duty

Rovers can confirm that defender Ryan Nyambe won’t be joining up with Namibia later this month.

The 23-year-old right-back had been named in the Namibia squad for their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at home to Guinea on Sunday March 28th.

However, as Namibia is currently on the UK’s ‘Red List Travel Ban’, the club have informed the Namibia FA that Nyambe will be unable to join up with the Brave Warriors on this occasion, as he would have to quarantine in a Government-approved hotel for 10 days following his return to the UK.

Namibia’s scheduled fixture away to Chad on Wednesday March 24th has been cancelled after Chad’s sports ministry dissolved the Federation of Chad Football Associations, which could lead to a global ban by FIFA.

Namibia and Guinea are now both battling for the second qualification spot in Group A, behind Mali, who have already secured their place at the showpiece tournament, which will be held in Cameroon early next year.

Nyambe has seven caps for his country, having made his debut against Ghana in June 2019.