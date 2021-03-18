Skip to site footer
Corry gets Northern Ireland call

Evans named in Ian Baraclough’s squad for World Cup qualifiers against Italy and Bulgaria

1 Hour ago

Rovers midfielder Corry Evans has been named in the Northern Ireland squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Ian Baraclough’s side take on Group C’s top seeds Italy in Parma on Thursday March 25th, before hosting Bulgaria in Belfast on Wednesday March 31st.

In between those two games, Northern Ireland have an international challenge match against the USA in Belfast on Sunday March 28th.

The winners of each of the 10 European qualifying groups will compete at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, which is scheduled to be played in November/December next year, whilst the 10 runners-up will go through the play-offs.

Evans will be looking to add to the 64 caps he has for his country.

The full squad can be seen below:

NISQUAD.jpg

 


