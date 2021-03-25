Skip to site footer
Buckley eager to continue repaying Mowbray's faith

“I want to keep improving, keep getting better and to have a growth mindset"

5 Hours ago

John Buckley believes everyone is seeing the best of him following a run of games in the Rovers starting XI.

The talented midfielder has featured heavily in recent weeks since earning a spot as a starter in the win over Millwall at the beginning of this month.

He grabbed his chance with both hands against the Lions at the Den, to such an extent that he's been Tony Mowbray's go-to man for one of the three central midfield places.

“The gaffer’s trusting me in these big games against teams like Norwich, Brentford and Swansea, and I feel I’m repaying him for that faith," the 21-year-old admitted to iFollow Rovers.

“I know I’m good enough, it’s just been about gaining his trust. I feel I’m doing that now and he’s seeing my ability and the fact I can play against the top teams.

“I definitely feel a bit quicker and stronger, and I’ve been doing a lot of work outside of training to improve my power.

“That’s helped me in the run of games I’ve had.

“I want to keep improving, keep getting better and to have a growth mindset, which is what the gaffer is always talking about."

Despite being a regular of late, Buckley's also had spells where he's only taken a watching brief this season.

And, reflecting on the campaign as a whole, the youngster, who appeared for the 50th time in Rovers colours at Norwich City last time out, believes inconsistency has let the team down in 2020-21.

“It’s that bit of consistency that we’ve lacked at times this season, because we really do believe that we can beat anyone on our day," he added frustratingly.

“It’s about doing it throughout a season, but we’re not getting the fine margins and have lost too many games by one goal this term.

“Let’s see how many wins we can get between now and the end of the season.

“We have a young group and I think that will put us in good stead for next season.”


