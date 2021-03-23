Buckley "buzzing" to tick off Rovers milestone

It's been quite a couple of months for John Buckley, who made his 50th Rovers appearance at Norwich City on Saturday afternoon.

Having penned a fresh four-year deal to remain at Ewood Park long-term just a month ago, the 21-year-old's since been a regular starter under Tony Mowbray.

He's rewarded the faith shown in him by the boss with his displays having been picked to start against the likes of Swansea City, Brentford and at Norwich at the weekend.

The midfielder has now achieved a goal set out at the beginning of the campaign and is hopeful of getting more games under his belt between now and the end of the season.

“I’m buzzing to hit 50 appearances for this club," he admitted to iFollow Rovers after the draw with the Canaries.

“Everyone knows that I have been at Rovers for a long time and it was one of the targets I had in mind towards the start of the season.

“I wanted the milestone and it’s come with nine games to go. I was stuck on 42 for a while but I’ve had a lot of starts recently and feel I’ve done well when I’ve been out there.

“Since I’ve signed the deal the pressure has been taken off me a little bit and I’m playing with that bit more freedom.

“I know I’m only going to keep getting better, keep improving and giving my all for this club."