Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Buckley "buzzing" to tick off Rovers milestone

"It was one of the targets I had in mind towards the start of the season"

8 Hours ago

Sponsored by

It's been quite a couple of months for John Buckley, who made his 50th Rovers appearance at Norwich City on Saturday afternoon.

Having penned a fresh four-year deal to remain at Ewood Park long-term just a month ago, the 21-year-old's since been a regular starter under Tony Mowbray.

He's rewarded the faith shown in him by the boss with his displays having been picked to start against the likes of Swansea City, Brentford and at Norwich at the weekend.

The midfielder has now achieved a goal set out at the beginning of the campaign and is hopeful of getting more games under his belt between now and the end of the season.

“I’m buzzing to hit 50 appearances for this club," he admitted to iFollow Rovers after the draw with the Canaries.

“Everyone knows that I have been at Rovers for a long time and it was one of the targets I had in mind towards the start of the season.

“I wanted the milestone and it’s come with nine games to go. I was stuck on 42 for a while but I’ve had a lot of starts recently and feel I’ve done well when I’ve been out there.

“Since I’ve signed the deal the pressure has been taken off me a little bit and I’m playing with that bit more freedom.

“I know I’m only going to keep getting better, keep improving and giving my all for this club."


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

“This boy will play in the Premier League"

10 March 2021

Tony Mowbray believes the future is bright for John Buckley and Rovers after a shining performance from the young midfielder against Swansea City.

Read full article

Club News

There's no place I'd rather be

16 February 2021

Read full article

Club News

Following the footsteps...

16 February 2021

John Buckley has seen a lot of people come and go during his 15 years as a Rover.

Read full article

Club News

Boss has high hopes for young Buck

15 February 2021

Tony Mowbray believes John Buckley will be a big player for Rovers after the midfielder penned a new deal to extend his Ewood Park stay until at least 2024.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Amari’i proud of ‘Reggae’ roots

5 Hours ago

Amari’i Bell admits it is a proud moment for him and his family to join up with Jamaica.

Read full article

Club News

Boss pleased by solid foundations

7 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray admits he was pleased by what he saw from the defensive unit after Rovers picked up a point at table-topping Norwich City at the weekend.

Read full article

Club News

Barr content with an unbeaten March

22 March 2021

Read full article

Club News

Kaminski named in the Sky Bet Championship's Team of the Week!

22 March 2021

Following another assured display in the draw with table-topping Norwich City, Thomas Kaminski has been rewarded for his performance by being included in the Sky Bet Championship Team of the Week.

Read full article

View more