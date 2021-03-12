Skip to site footer
Boss: We'll be as positive as we can

"We know we can beat any team in this league on any given day"

4 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray says he will send his team out to attack Brentford in this evening's encounter at Ewood Park.

Mowbray's men have halted a tricky run of results by picking up four points from two tough fixtures at Millwall and at home to Swansea City in midweek.

The next test looks like it will be just as challenging, with Thomas Frank's high-flying Bees making the trip north sitting in fourth place in the table.

“We always look forward to the next game and they continue to come thick and fast," Mowbray began when discussing tonight's contest with iFollow Rovers.

“Brentford are a good team, a bit like Swansea, and are up towards the top of the league.

“They’ve won a lot of football matches and have a very defined way of playing.

“We have to be ready for that and be positive as we know we can give Brentford problems.

“We showed that in the game down there earlier in the campaign and in games across previous seasons.

“They get their recruitment right, as shown by the way they lost one top scorer to Aston Villa and went out to get another one in the form of Ivan Toney.

“Their recruitment has been very good but we know we can beat any team in this league on any given day.

“They generally play 4-3-3 and have their two number eights move around, their full backs push on," he added when giving his analysis of the Bees.

“We study the opposition, we see their threats and try to create problems where we feel their weaknesses could be.

“They ask questions of you and you have to get your game right against teams like Brentford.”


