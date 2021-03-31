Boro away in U17 PL Cup semis

Rovers have been drawn away to Middlesbrough in the semi-finals of the U17 Premier League Cup.

Mike Sheron’s side advanced to the semi-final stage of the inaugural competition courtesy of a 1-0 victory over Leeds United – with Georgie Gent scoring the winning goal in extra-time.

Middlesbrough booked their place in the last four with a 3-1 victory over Everton.

The two teams met in the U18 Premier League at the weekend, with Rovers running out 3-1 winners on Teesside thanks to goals from Jay Haddow, Jared Harlock and Zak Gilsenan.

The other semi-final sees Brighton & Hove Albion host either Leicester City or Aston Villa.

The semi-final fixtures are expected to be played between Monday April 12th and Wednesday April 14th.