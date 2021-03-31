Skip to site footer
Boro away in U17 PL Cup semis

Rovers will travel to Middlesbrough in the last four of the U17 Premier League Cup

Rovers have been drawn away to Middlesbrough in the semi-finals of the U17 Premier League Cup.

Mike Sheron’s side advanced to the semi-final stage of the inaugural competition courtesy of a 1-0 victory over Leeds United – with Georgie Gent scoring the winning goal in extra-time.

Middlesbrough booked their place in the last four with a 3-1 victory over Everton.

The two teams met in the U18 Premier League at the weekend, with Rovers running out 3-1 winners on Teesside thanks to goals from Jay Haddow, Jared Harlock and Zak Gilsenan.

The other semi-final sees Brighton & Hove Albion host either Leicester City or Aston Villa.

The semi-final fixtures are expected to be played between Monday April 12th and Wednesday April 14th.


