WeAreTogether Wednesday: Blackburn Rovers Sports College in numbers

With face-to-face interaction at a premium due to the Covid-19 restrictions in place, this had a huge impact in the Trust’s overall delivery of the project.

A large percentage of the Trust's work was being conducted in person before the outbreak.

It was imperative we adjusted to the protocols in place but continued to operate to deliver our projects to all of our participants and students, alongside supporting those in need.

An early decision was made to ensure we delivered as much as possible online, whether that was Blackburn Rovers Sports College lessons, programmes via Zoom or key messages through our social media channels.

The Trust are delighted that after the Easter break, Sports College students will be returning to organised outdoor sport but, learning remotely became a reality for all of the students involved with Blackburn Rovers Sports College when the pandemic began in March 2020.

The College quickly adapted to the protocols in place to ensure all students could continue their learning at home, with lessons delivered via Microsoft Teams.

More than ten laptops were delivered to students who did not have access to a computer, and paper copies were also handed to those who preferred to do work by hand and engaged on Microsoft Teams via the App on their smart phones.

During the 2019-20 academic year, all 73 students enrolled on our BTEC programme were engaged and taught their necessary lessons to help gain their qualification. Led by College six tutors, they taught collectively more than 80 hours per week, alongside planning their lessons to suit their new digital delivery.

Alongside this, the College held two virtual open evenings to support the recruitment process for the next academic year, with more than 20 future students working out their path after secondary education.

Below are the full statistics for the College…

• 100% pass rate

• 25% of students achieved the highest grade (D*D*D*)

• 46% of students achieved DDD or higher

• 83% of students achieved MMM or higher

• Students complete over 20 hours of voluntary work.

• The course has a good blend of theory (60%) and practical (40%) before January 2021 lockdown

• 100% of learners went onto university or employment.

• 79% progressed on to university.

• Average class sizes are 15.

• Students take part in around 6 hours coaching per week. This was before January 2021 lockdown

• 29% of students were accepted onto the BRSC degree programme.

Member of staff, Dave Hayhurst, said: "It is imperative that we remained in contact with all students during these uncertain times.



"Staff have been working tirelessly to produce new and innovative ways of delivering vital content online that will allow students to complete their work.



"There has been real emphasis on the pastoral care of the students, and I know that they're trying to support both the students and parent to ensure they have access to resources that will support their mental wellbeing.”



If you’re in year 11 and have a passion for sport then our Blackburn Rovers Sports College could be the place for you.

Email dan.maynard@brfctrust.co.uk for further details on the Trust's BTEC in Sport programmes.