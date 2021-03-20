Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Bennett: I owe Norwich a lot

"I’ll be forever grateful to that club and wish them well apart from Saturday afternoon"

Just now

Sponsored by

Elliott Bennett says he only has fond memories from his time at Norwich City as he prepares for a return to Carrow Road with Rovers this afternoon.

The club captain appeared 79 times for the Canaries during a four-and-a-half year spell in Norfolk.

He achieved success during his time in East Anglia, with the 32-year-old part of the squad - alongside Bradley Johnson - who achieved promotion to the Premier League  via the play-offs in 2014-15.

"Norwich is a massive part of my career and is the second-longest period of time I’ve spent at a club after Rovers," he reflected to iFollow Rovers ahead of today's trip.

"I had an injury during my time there, similar to the one Bradley Dack is suffering with at the moment.

"They gave my my contract that they offered me before the injury and didn’t take it away from me because of the setback.

"They gave me the security of a three-year deal despite knowing I couldn’t play football for a year.

"For that, I will be forever grateful to the owners of the club and the manager at the time. They stood by me."

The Canaries offered Bennett the chance to fulfill a boyhood ambition of playing in the Premier League.

It was one he took by appearing 58 times in the top flight and scoring twice, which included a memorable strike against Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane.

"I’d never played in the Championship before and Paul Lambert took a gamble on me by taking me from a League One club in Brighton at the time," he explained.

"The move ultimately gave me the opportunity to play in the best league in the world.

"I’ll be forever grateful to that club and wish them well apart from Saturday afternoon."


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Bennett: Points needed

17 March 2021

Read full article

Club News

A big few days ahead, admits Benno

17 March 2021

Elliott Bennett says Rovers are desperate to go into the international break in a good mood, but knows only positive results will ensure that is the case.

Read full article

Club News

Brains of Brockhall: Round two - Rothwell 🆚 Bennett

23 February 2021

Read full article

Club News

Derby clash adds extra spice

11 February 2021

He's featured in plenty of derby games in his long career, and Elliott Bennett insists tonight's encounter with Preston North End will have an extra edge to it.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

A chance to upset the form book

5 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Annesley set for Gibraltar triple-header

19 Hours ago

Louie Annesley has been named in the Gibraltar senior squad for the country's upcoming international triple-header.

Read full article

Club News

Make your predictions with Rovers Select for this weekend!

22 Hours ago

Rovers Select is back and available for you to make your selections ahead of this evening's game against Norwich City at Carrow Road.

Read full article

Club News

Kaminski earns Belgium call up

23 Hours ago

Thomas Kaminski has been called up to the Belgium national squad for three upcoming internationals.

Read full article

View more