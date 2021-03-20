Bennett: I owe Norwich a lot

Elliott Bennett says he only has fond memories from his time at Norwich City as he prepares for a return to Carrow Road with Rovers this afternoon.

The club captain appeared 79 times for the Canaries during a four-and-a-half year spell in Norfolk.

He achieved success during his time in East Anglia, with the 32-year-old part of the squad - alongside Bradley Johnson - who achieved promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs in 2014-15.

"Norwich is a massive part of my career and is the second-longest period of time I’ve spent at a club after Rovers," he reflected to iFollow Rovers ahead of today's trip.

"I had an injury during my time there, similar to the one Bradley Dack is suffering with at the moment.

"They gave my my contract that they offered me before the injury and didn’t take it away from me because of the setback.

"They gave me the security of a three-year deal despite knowing I couldn’t play football for a year.

"For that, I will be forever grateful to the owners of the club and the manager at the time. They stood by me."

The Canaries offered Bennett the chance to fulfill a boyhood ambition of playing in the Premier League.

It was one he took by appearing 58 times in the top flight and scoring twice, which included a memorable strike against Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane.

"I’d never played in the Championship before and Paul Lambert took a gamble on me by taking me from a League One club in Brighton at the time," he explained.

"The move ultimately gave me the opportunity to play in the best league in the world.

"I’ll be forever grateful to that club and wish them well apart from Saturday afternoon."