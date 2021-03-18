Bell earns first Jamaica call up

Rovers defender Amari'i Bell has been called up to the Jamaican national team squad for the first time.

The 26-year-old, who has appeared 96 times for Rovers in all competitions since arriving from Fleetwood Town in January 2018, is in contention to make his Jamaica debut against the USA next week.

The left-back is set to join up with the squad following Rovers' game against Norwich City this weekend, with Theodore Whitmore's Reggae Boyz taking on the USA at the Stadion Wiener Neustadt in Austria on Thursday 25th March, kick-off 5pm.

Bell is one of six Championship players named in the squad, with the defender joining Brentford's Ethan Pinnock, Bristol City's Adrian Mariappa, Rotherham United's Wes Harding, Reading captain Liam Moore and Watford forward Andre Gray in the 19-man squad.

Following the game, Bell will return to Brockhall to train with Rovers ahead of the trip to Wycombe Wanderers on Friday 2nd April, kick-off 3pm.

Congratulations, Belly!