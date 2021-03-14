Barr beaming with perfect week's work

Billy Barr was thrilled to see a ruthlessness from his side at both ends of the pitch after seeing his side record back-to-back Premier League 2 Division 1 victories, the lates of which came at Arsenal on Friday night.

Sam Burns' brace arrived after Connor McBride's penalty kick put Rovers ahead at Boreham Wood's Meadow Park.

That 3-0 half-time lead meant the damage was done by the break in Hertfordshire, and Rovers, who now have scored 17 goals in their last five games, also earned a first clean sheet since October.

And with the win following on from the 5-1 thumping of Southampton at Leyland earlier in the week, Barr was full of praise for his side after a tremendous last few days for his team.

“I was quite disappointed that we didn’t dominate the ball as much as we could have," he reflected after the game.

“Maybe I’m just not used to us not having the ball.

“I think the first-half statistics showed that Arsenal had just over 60% of the ball, but we were clinical.

“We counter-attacked really well, Connor and Sam had a really good link together and that was really pleasing.

“Sam’s in some good form at the moment and the defence were resolute and solid at the other end.

“Arsenal still had really talented footballers on show, but as a group, we were better than them on the night.

“It was probably the youngest squad that we’ve had this season, but the group are in a good place and it was another good test for us," he added.

“We’d lost to them at Leyland earlier in the season and the pleasing thing was that even the Arsenal staff were discussing how well we played and how much we deserved the win this time around.

“It’s a good week’s work for us, a really good week for us."