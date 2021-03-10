Skip to site footer
Club News

Audio pass: Rovers v Brentford

Join us on iFollow Rovers for the encounter against the Bees at Ewood Park

1 Hour ago

Supporters can now purchase an audio pass for Friday night's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Brentford at Ewood Park.

With games still being played behind closed doors, an iFollow Rovers pass is your best option to watch or listen to Rovers games during the second half of the 2020-21 campaign.

A match pass allows you to live video stream or listen to live audio commentary of Rovers matches, depending on availability due to broadcasting restrictions.

With the upcoming game selected for live broadcast, only an iFollow Rovers audio pass is available to purchase.

If you'd like to purchase your audio pass against Thomas Frank's side, which is available for £2.50, please click here.

Kick-off against the Bees is at 7.45pm on Friday 12th March.


