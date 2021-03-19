Annesley set for Gibraltar triple-header

Louie Annesley has been named in the Gibraltar senior squad for the country's upcoming international triple-header.

Gibraltar are in Group G in the World Cup qualifying stage, where they are joined by Latvia, Montenegro, the Netherlands, Norway and Turkey.

The fixtures get underway next week, with Annesley hoping to play a part when his country take on Norway first up.

The clashis scheduled to take place at the Victoria Stadium in Gibraltar on Wednesday 24th March, kick-off 7.45pm.

Three days later and the Rovers defender could feature in Podgorica as Gibraltar head to Montenegro for the second outing, kick-off at 2pm on Saturday 27th March.

The third and final match is arguably the toughest, with Gibraltar hosting the star-studded Dutch side at the Victoria Stadium on Tuesday 30th March, kick-off 7.45pm.