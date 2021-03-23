Amari’i proud of ‘Reggae’ roots

Amari’i Bell admits it is a proud moment for him and his family to join up with Jamaica.

The Rovers left-back flew out to Austria yesterday, where he met up with the Reggae Boyz for the first time for a week-long training camp, which also includes an international friendly against the USA on Thursday.

It is the second time that Bell has been invited to join up with Jamaica, having received his first call-up ahead of the 2019 Gold Cup, but he was forced to withdraw through injury.

The 26-year-old, who was born in Burton, qualifies for Jamaica through his grandparents and he admits all the Bells are buzzing with his inclusion.

“It’s a proud moment for the family,” said the defender, who has twice visited Jamaica – once in 1998 and more recently in 2018.

“Everybody was buzzing as much as I was to be fair.

“I’m eligible through both grandparents, on either side. Both were born in Jamaica. They’re not here with us today, but they would have been over the moon too.

“It’s just a very overwhelming experience. Growing up in England, everybody wants to play for England, but the older you get, definitely for myself anyway, you get more in touch with your roots and it just makes it a lot more appealing.”