Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

A signed Rovers shirt has to be won this matchday!

4 Hours ago

Sponsored by

We’re giving away one signed shirt from every EFL Club this Matchday PLUS a chance to win one of these amazing prizes, courtesy of Sky Bet EFL Rewards:

Here’s how to get involved:

• SIMPLY CHECK IN TO THE FIXTURE YOU’RE FOLLOWING THIS WEEKEND ON THE SKY BET EFL REWARDS APP

• PLAY THE SPINNER FOR A CHANCE TO WIN!

• ENTER YOUR PREDICTIONS TO BOOST YOUR CHANCES OF TAKING HOME A SIGNED SHIRT

generic-prize-asset-square.jpg

T&C’s Apply. 18+. Deadline closes 3pm on Saturday 20th March– good luck Rovers fans!

Download the Sky Bet EFL Rewards App now to #ShowYourSupport for Rovers this season.


Advertisement block

Related articles

Commercial

£1,000 to be won this weekend with Sky Bet EFL Rewards

18 December 2020

The countdown to Christmas is in full swing and Sky Bet EFL Rewards are STILL offering Rovers fans the chance to win £1,000 this matchday.

Read full article

Commercial

Predict to win a fully signed Rovers shirt this weekend!

15 January 2021

Win your very own fully signed Rovers shirt this weekend - courtesy of Sky Bet EFL Rewards

Read full article

Club News

Win signed Rovers shirts, streaming passes and more!

26 February 2021

Your chance to WIN one of these amazing prizes, courtesy of Sky Bet EFL Rewards:

Read full article

Commercial

Win amazing prizes with Sky Bet EFL Rewards!

29 January 2021

Your chance to WIN one of these amazing prizes, courtesy of Sky Bet EFL Rewards:

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Make your predictions with Rovers Select for this weekend!

Just now

Rovers Select is back and available for you to make your selections ahead of this evening's game against Norwich City at Carrow Road.

Read full article

Club News

Kaminski earns Belgium call up

1 Hour ago

Thomas Kaminski has been called up to the Belgium national squad for three upcoming internationals.

Read full article

Club News

No Travis for Canaries contest

1 Hour ago

Tony Mowbray has revealed that he'll be without two key midfielders for this weekend's encounter with Norwich City.

Read full article

Club News

Rovers pair selected for England Under-19s training camp

4 Hours ago

Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Harvey Elliott will spend the international break at St George's Park after being called up to the England Under-19s squad.

Read full article

View more