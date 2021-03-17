A big few days ahead, admits Benno

Elliott Bennett says Rovers are desperate to go into the international break in a good mood, but knows only positive results will ensure that is the case.

Bennett could play a part for the visit of former club Bristol City to Ewood Park this evening, before he gets set to return to Carrow Road on Saturday for a trip to old employers Norwich City.

Two good results will ensure Rovers end March in buoyant spirits, with a trip to Wycombe Wanderers arriving following the two-week break in early April.

The 32-year-old admits he has a fondness for Bristol City, and reflects positively on his 15-game loan stint with tonight's opponents back in 2015.

And Bennett says it's imperative that Rovers get points on the board by 5pm on Saturday afternoon.

"It’s a massive period for us because you never want to go into a period of two weeks without a game and on the back of defeats," he told iFollow Rovers ahead of tonight's visit of Bristol City.

"You want to go into the break with a good feeling, work hard in the international break and then come back for a good push right up until the end of the season.

"Bristol City gave me an opportunity to play football again," he recollected when looking back at his time on loan at Ashton Gate six years ago.

"I remember that Norwich got promoted to the Premier League and my chances were few and far between at the time.

"I had a run of games during my time at Bristol City and thoroughly enjoyed the few months I had down there."