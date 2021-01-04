Win signed DACK 2023 shirt!

Rovers fans are being given the opportunity to get their hands on a very special shirt!

Supporters who spend £100 or more on retail items from the Roverstore this week will be entered into a prize draw to win the personalised DACK 2023 shirt – used as part of the new contract announcement – signed by Bradley Dack himself.

Twelve months on from suffering a serious knee injury, Dack committed his future to the club last month, signing a new long-term deal with Rovers through to the summer of 2023.

The announcement video, which proved incredibly popular on social media, has been viewed by over 72,000 people on Twitter alone!

The 27-year-old Rovers star, who made his long-awaited comeback against Sheffield Wednesday on Boxing Day, really announced his return with a superb strike in Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Birmingham City.

Whilst the club store at Ewood Park remains closed after Lancashire was escalated to Tier 4 status, supporters can still shop online at www.roverstore.co.uk, with the click and collect service available from 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday, from the collection windows on the side of the Roverstore.

Fans who spend £100 or more (applies to total basket value) by midnight on Sunday January 10th will be entered into the special competition to win the signed shirt.

Good luck!