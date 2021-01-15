Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Win a signed Joe Rothwell shirt thanks to Rovers Select!

As if the potential of winning a huge cash prize wasn't enough, we've got another incentive for you to play Rovers Select this weekend

Just now

Sponsored by

As if the potential of winning a huge cash prize wasn't enough, we've got another incentive for you to play Rovers Select this weekend against Stoke City!

Not only do fans have a chance to win a slice of the £1,000 prize-pool, but this weekend there's also the chance to win a Joe Rothwell shirt, signed by the man himself!

So how does Rovers Select work? It's simple! Fans answer a handful of questions about the match ahead for a chance to win a share of a £1,000 cash prize-pool every match, whilst tracking performance on the live leaderboard.

The best part about it all? It's FREE to play! It would be some weekend if Rovers win, you win a share of the prize AND the signed shirt, wouldn't it?

All you have to do is get your predictions in before kick-off against the Potters (3pm on Saturday 16th January) and you'll automatically be in with a chance of winning the shirt!

Please note that there is one entry per person, with the winner chosen at random by computer.

The winner will be notified by email within seven days, with the prize posted within 30 days.

Separate terms and conditions apply to prize-pool contest.

So what are you waiting for? You've read all about it, now do something about it by getting involved via Apple iOS, Google Play or online, by clicking here!

It takes just seconds and then you're in the hat!

Let's all keep our fingers crossed for a winning weekend!


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Rothwell confident the hard work will be rewarded

28 December 2020

Joe Rothwell added to his portfolio of sublime goals with another superb finish against Sheffield Wednesday on Boxing Day.

Read full article

Club News

Life's better with Dack around

29 December 2020

Everyone knows just how influential Bradley Dack is for Rovers, and Joe Rothwell says he's relishing a regular run in the team alongside the talisman.

Read full article

Club News

We're all raring to go

19 November 2020

Joe Rothwell was back with a bang last time out against QPR, and now the playmaker wants to double up and play his part in back-to-back wins when Rovers head to Luton Town on Saturday.

Read full article

Club News

"You can see the fear in the eyes of the centre halves"

7 December 2020

Tony Mowbray was left purring after watching Joe Rothwell's performance and sublime run and finish in the 2-2 draw with Brentford.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Rothwell's superb solo strike up for Goal of the Month award!

1 Hour ago

Joe Rothwell's sublime solo strike against Sheffield Wednesday has been nominated for the Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month for December.

Read full article

Club News

Jarrad ready for the Championship challenge

3 Hours ago

Despite his tender age, Jarrad Branthwaite has already made huge strides in the last year or so.

Read full article

Club News

Gaffer thrilled to seal Branthwaite deal

15 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray believes Jarrad Branthwaite ticks plenty of boxes for what he wants in a modern day central defender.

Read full article

Club News

"This is the club I wanted to come to"

16 Hours ago

Jarrad Branthwaite admits it was an easy decision to join Rovers and become Tony Mowbray's first signing of the January transfer window.

Read full article

View more