"We’re not going to jeopardise our opportunity to progress in the cup"

Having bowed out at the third round stage last season, Tony Mowbray wants Rovers to go at least one step further this time around

4 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray says the Emirates FA Cup encounter against Doncaster Rovers will provide a nice distraction from the league on Saturday afternoon.

Rovers take their eye off the Sky Bet Championship for a weekend as they enter the competition at the third round stage.

However, Doncaster will be no pushovers, with the Yorkshire side sitting in fourth place in Sky Bet League One following an excellent first half of the season in the third tier.

Mowbray's men will begin the match as favourites, but the boss is keen for a cup run in the famous competition.

The two sides know all about each other too, with the pair clashing in the Carabao Cup at the beginning of the 2020-21 campaign at Ewood Park.

“The positive is that we’ve had a break coming into the game, which has given us an opportunity to give the players a few days of rest," he told iFollow Rovers ahead of the contest.

“We’ve come out of that mentality of a game every three days, where we were constantly in video analysis rooms looking at the opposition or in team meetings.

“It’s been a slog, so they have had a few days away and now the next game’s coming. It’s a different match, although it’s not a game where we can relax.

“It’s still a football match, it’s the FA Cup and a game where we might look at one or two changes.

“But we’re not going to jeopardise our opportunity to progress in the cup."

Mowbray's full of praise for the job done by Darren Moore, who was actually part of Michael Appleton's coaching staff during his time in charge of Rovers eight years ago.

After departing Ewood, Moore went on to have a spell in charge of West Bromwich Albion before making the move to Doncaster in the summer of 2019.

“We know the opposition are in really good form, I think they sit around the top of the division and have scored the most goals," Mowbray added.

“They have some good footballers, they attack and can score goals, so hopefully it’ll be a good game.

“They have a good structure to them, they’re confident and have a young and athletic element to their team.

“They’re on the right journey and play some very good football.

“I know their team really well, they have some fantastic footballers and Darren’s doing a great job.

“I think it’s two attack-minded strategies this weekend and it’ll be a good game."


