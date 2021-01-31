Skip to site footer
Club News

We showed persistence and resilience

Barry Douglas says it's important for Rovers to keep their feet on the ground despite a superb start to 2021

3 Hours ago

A second successive 1-0 Sky Bet Championship victory has propelled Rovers right back into the race for a place in the play-offs.

Tony Mowbray's side backed up last weekend's win at Middlesbrough with another narrow triumph over Luton Town on Saturday.

Adam Armstrong's late winner earned the points for Rovers against the Hatters, whilst Rovers now have three clean sheets in their last four games.

But despite the fact Rovers have picked up ten points from the first 12 available in 2021, Barry Douglas is keen for the team to remain grounded.

“In the grand scheme of things it’s a massive win for us, but it’s just another three points," the Scot told iFollow Rovers.

“I’ve been in the game long enough to know that you can’t get too complacent with the highs and the lows.

“It’s three points towards our goal, the results went our way elsewhere and it’s a good win for us.

“It’s back-to-back wins, but if we’re being super critical then the way we won wasn’t the best.

“We’ll build on the three points, there are positives to take, we’ve got the three points and we’ll take them.

“Persistence is a good word to use regarding the win, but I think we showed resilience as well."

Douglas joked: “They had some chances, not to mention the one I blocked off the line!

“At the other end, with Arma [Armstrong], you know when he gets a chance he’s likely to score it.

“There is always a belief that we will get a chance and score, and that showed on the day.

“It was a great finish for the winner and fine play from Lewis [Holtby] and Gally [Sam Gallagher] to set it up."


