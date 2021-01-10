Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

We needed to refresh the team

Tony Mowbray explains the reasons behind six changes to the starting XI against Doncaster Rovers

4 Hours ago

Sponsored by

Tony Mowbray says certain players were rested against Doncaster Rovers for a fear of burnout.

The boss made six alterations to the side that started at Birmingham City a week earlier, with game time handed to the likes of Aynsley Pears, John Buckley and Tyrhys Dolan against Doncaster Rovers on Saturday afternoon.

There were plenty of first team regulars on the bench, with Adam Armstrong, Harvey Elliott and Joe Rothwell all emerging as substitutes in the second half.

Armstrong had featured in 24 of Rovers' 25 games so far in 2020-21 prior to the cup clash, whilst Elliott, at 17, had also played more games than he has been used to in his career.

“It was important to refresh the likes of Armstrong and Elliott, Rothwell, people like that," Mowbray began when detailing the reasons behind the changes to iFollow Rovers.

“They’ve played a lot of games and it was a chance to switch off a little bit for them.

“I don’t think I gave anyone a chance who hadn’t been in and around the squads this season, there were no debutants.

“It was a case of moving a few players around, this is our squad.

“We couldn’t get ourselves in front, which has happened fairly often in recent weeks, and we couldn’t recover as we have done quite a few times in the past."


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

We huffed and puffed but couldn't find a way through

23 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray was left hugely frustrated to see his side crash out of the Emirates FA Cup at the first hurdle.

Read full article

Club News

It should prove to be an entertaining spectacle

9 January 2021

Read full article

Club News

"We’re not going to jeopardise our opportunity to progress in the cup"

8 January 2021

Tony Mowbray says the Emirates FA Cup encounter against Doncaster Rovers will provide a nice distraction from the league on Saturday afternoon.

Read full article

Club News

Opportunity knocks...

7 January 2021

With chances at a premium so far this season for one or two members of the Rovers squad, Tony Mowbray says it's important that his players seize their chance against Doncaster Rovers this weekend.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Downing: We weren't clinical enough

1 Hour ago

Stewart Downing felt a lack of cutting edge was the biggest reason as to why Rovers won't be in the hat for the fourth round draw of the Emirates FA Cup on Monday night.

Read full article

Club News

Gallery: Rovers v Doncaster Rovers

6 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Highlights: Rovers v Doncaster

8 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

We huffed and puffed but couldn't find a way through

23 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray was left hugely frustrated to see his side crash out of the Emirates FA Cup at the first hurdle.

Read full article

View more