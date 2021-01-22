Mowbray: We know what kind of game it's going to be

Tony Mowbray isn't expecting too many shocks when Rovers head to Middlesbrough on Sunday afternoon.

The boss, who spent time both as a player and manager with Boro, takes Rovers to his native north-east this weekend with his team looking to extend their unbeaten league run to three games.

Two of the most experienced managers go head-to-head at the Riverside Stadium, with Neil Warnock in charge of the hosts.

Boro have improved this season, and sit three points and a place outside the top six going into the game.

“They’ve been on a decent run, aside from their last home game when they were below-par and lost to Birmingham," Mowbray began when analysing his old team to iFollow Rovers.

“They got back to winning ways against Forest in midweek and they will be sniffing the top six.

“Neil plays man-for-man when out of possession, the players track all over the pitch. He makes the game very simple for the players and a lot of players want that.

“I sit here now knowing what kind of game it’s going to be and the players know that as well.

“Middlesbrough adapt to the opposition from what I’ve seen of them.

“They play three at the back against two strikers and four at the back against one striker, with the wing backs marking the wide players.

“It’s a big challenge for any team to play against," the Rovers boss added.

“They have athletic players, some experienced footballers and some young and talented kids as well.

“The balance of their team is good, I think they are seventh at the moment, but we know exactly what we have to do.”