Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Mowbray: We know what kind of game it's going to be

“The balance of their team is good, I think they are seventh at the moment, but we know exactly what we have to do"

3 Hours ago

Sponsored by

Tony Mowbray isn't expecting too many shocks when Rovers head to Middlesbrough on Sunday afternoon.

The boss, who spent time both as a player and manager with Boro, takes Rovers to his native north-east this weekend with his team looking to extend their unbeaten league run to three games.

Two of the most experienced managers go head-to-head at the Riverside Stadium, with Neil Warnock in charge of the hosts.

Boro have improved this season, and sit three points and a place outside the top six going into the game.

“They’ve been on a decent run, aside from their last home game when they were below-par and lost to Birmingham," Mowbray began when analysing his old team to iFollow Rovers.

“They got back to winning ways against Forest in midweek and they will be sniffing the top six.

“Neil plays man-for-man when out of possession, the players track all over the pitch. He makes the game very simple for the players and a lot of players want that.

“I sit here now knowing what kind of game it’s going to be and the players know that as well.

“Middlesbrough adapt to the opposition from what I’ve seen of them.

“They play three at the back against two strikers and four at the back against one striker, with the wing backs marking the wide players.

“It’s a big challenge for any team to play against," the Rovers boss added.

“They have athletic players, some experienced footballers and some young and talented kids as well.

“The balance of their team is good, I think they are seventh at the moment, but we know exactly what we have to do.”


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Mowbray: Richie's impact will never be forgotten

25 July 2020

Tony Mowbray says Richie Smallwood will be fondly remembered after the midfielder's three-year stay at Ewood Park came to an end.

Read full article

Club News

Boss beaming with Rovers' late business

17 October 2020

Four quality deadline day additions left Tony Mowbray grinning like a Cheshire cat when he reflected on an excellent end to the transfer window.

Read full article

Club News

"We didn't function how we usually do"

9 December 2020

Tony Mowbray felt his side weren't quite at the races in the final third after his side suffered a narrow defeat to Bristol City on Wednesday night.

Read full article

Club News

Boss impressed with Williams' fine form

26 October 2020

The stats don't lie: Derrick Williams has kept clean sheets in each of his last four appearances in a Rovers shirt.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Rovers games included in Sky selection

4 Hours ago

Two upcoming Rovers fixtures have been selected for live TV broadcast on Sky Sports.

Read full article

Club News

Gallagher a doubt ahead of trip to Teesside

5 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray says Sam Gallagher is touch-and-go to feature against Middlesbrough on Sunday afternoon.

Read full article

Club News

Gallery: Bennett and Evans train ahead of Boro trip

7 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Make your predictions with Rovers Select this weekend!

10 Hours ago

Rovers Select is back and available for you to make your selections ahead of this weekend's game at Middlesbrough.

Read full article

View more