Darragh Lenihan wants Rovers' unbeaten league run in 2021 to turn to four games when Luton Town make the trip to Ewood Park this weekend.

Lenihan has been part of a side that has kept back-to-back clean sheets on the road, but there's been no shut-out on home turf in the last seven league outings at Ewood.

Buoyed by the win over Middlesbrough last time out, the result moved Rovers closer to the top six after beating one of their play-off rivals.

And Lenihan says Rovers can't afford to let that valuable win count for nothing, with the 26-year-old insisting that the team can't take their eye off the ball when Nathan Jones' Hatters come to town on Saturday.

“We need to build on the result and take each game as it comes," the Republic of Ireland international told iFollow Rovers.

“We can’t allow our focus to slip, it’s simply about the next game.

“We’ve had a couple of tough games at Luton and lost 2-1 at home to them last season, so we’ve let ourselves down against them a couple of times.

“We owe them one and the boys will prepare as well as we can as we aim to beat them.

“It’s a massive few weeks ahead for us, and the fact that we have no midweek game gives us a chance to work on things in the build up to games," he added.

“We didn’t have that in the December period, which wasn’t ideal.

“As well as that, we’re getting a few of the boys back now, I think Benno [Elliott Bennett]’s back and Daniel Ayala’s not far away either."