Watch Rovers v Doncaster for FREE this weekend!

Rovers’ Emirates FA Cup third round tie against Doncaster Rovers will be shown live on The FA Player.

It’s the second time this season that the two sides have battled it out, with Darren Moore's side suffering a 3-2 Carabao Cup defeat at Ewood Park at the end of August.

The Rovers goals that day came from Lewis Holtby, Joe Rankin-Costello and Adam Armstrong.

This weekend's match is scheduled to kick-off at 3pm on Saturday 9th January and will be one of eight matches made available to watch for free via The FA’s digital platform, exclusively delivered to homes by Deliveroo.

As this is an FA competition, the encounter will not be available to watch on iFollow Rovers.

However, you can listen to club commentary of the game by purchasing an iFollow Rovers audio pass, which is available for £2.50.