Virtual Matchday Mascot opportunities available now!

Have you ever dreamt of leading the team out as the matchday mascot at a Rovers game?
Things are different this year, so we've adapted things to offer the opportunity to be amongt the lads for a matchday at Ewood Park.
Priced at £120 for Junior Season Pass Holders or £150 for non members, the new-look package includes:
- A Rovers football
- A 2020-21 Rovers home kit
- A personalised letter from Tony Mowbray
- A video message from a member of first team squad
- A picture on the big screen
- A picture in the matchday programme
- A copy of the matchday programme
- A mention on iFollow Rovers commentary
- Social media posts announcing the mascot
To book your place, call the Roverstore on 01254 372000!
Availability starts from this weekend's home encounter against Stoke City.