Virtual Matchday Mascot opportunities available now!

Treat the young Rover in your life during the second half of the 2020-21 campaign

2 Hours ago

Have you ever dreamt of leading the team out as the matchday mascot at a Rovers game?

Things are different this year, so we've adapted things to offer the opportunity to be amongt the lads for a matchday at Ewood Park.

Priced at £120 for Junior Season Pass Holders or £150 for non members, the new-look package includes:

  • A Rovers football
  • A 2020-21 Rovers home kit
  • A personalised letter from Tony Mowbray
  • A video message from a member of first team squad
  • A picture on the big screen
  • A picture in the matchday programme
  • A copy of the matchday programme
  • A mention on iFollow Rovers commentary
  • Social media posts announcing the mascot

To book your place, call the Roverstore on 01254 372000!

Availability starts from this weekend's home encounter against Stoke City.


