Virtual Matchday Mascot opportunities available now!

Have you ever dreamt of leading the team out as the matchday mascot at a Rovers game?

Things are different this year, so we've adapted things to offer the opportunity to be amongt the lads for a matchday at Ewood Park.

Priced at £120 for Junior Season Pass Holders or £150 for non members, the new-look package includes:

A Rovers football

A 2020-21 Rovers home kit

A personalised letter from Tony Mowbray

A video message from a member of first team squad

A picture on the big screen

A picture in the matchday programme

A copy of the matchday programme

A mention on iFollow Rovers commentary

Social media posts announcing the mascot

To book your place, call the Roverstore on 01254 372000!

Availability starts from this weekend's home encounter against Stoke City.