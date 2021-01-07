Skip to site footer
Tyrhys reflects on a year like no other

“It was the year that my childhood dream came true"

11 Hours ago

Not many professional footballers can claim to have had as encouraging a year as Rovers youngster Tyrhys Dolan.

We're now 11 months on since the teenage star came up against Rovers Under-18s' in the FA Youth Cup, with the flying winger scoring for Preston North End in that encounter at Ewood Park.

A couple of months on from that contest and Dolan was without a club, with the young attacker let go by the Lilywhites, who didn't have an Under-23s squad.

It would have been a testing time for Dolan, but Rovers came calling at the perfect time to snap him up on a two-year deal.

Many would have expected the former Manchester City youngster to have linked up with Billy Barr's Development Squad, and that was probably the plan from Rovers' point of view.

However, encouraging pre-season displays ensured Dolan simply couldn't be ignored.

Fast-tracked into the first team, Dolan scored on his league debut against Wycombe Wanderers and followed that up with another a week later at Derby County.

It's been quite a year for the 19-year-old, but how does he reflect on his journey from Deepdale disappointment to revelling at Rovers?

“It was the year that my childhood dream came true," a beaming Dolan told iFollow Rovers when looking back on his 2020.

“To go from playing in the FA Youth Cup to making my professional debut to potentially playing in the FA Cup is a big achievement for me in a memorable year.

“I reflected on everything achieved in the last 12 months. I always believed it could happen, but for it to happen so quickly meant I had to adapt.

“I felt at home as soon as I arrived at Rovers and the lads helped me fit in straight away."


