Club News

Tonight’s game OFF

Tonight's fixture against Swansea City at Ewood Park is off due to a waterlogged pitch

5 Hours ago

Tonight’s Championship fixture between Rovers and Swansea City has been called off due to a waterlogged pitch.

Following a pitch inspection at Ewood Park this morning, and with further wet weather forecast, a decision was made by local referee Michael Salisbury to postpone the game.

Details for the rearranged fixture – as well as the planned ‘Rovers Remember’ tribute – will be announced in due course.

iFollow Rovers match passes that were purchased for tonight’s game will be valid for the rescheduled fixture, along with any codes supporters have received.

Refund requests can be made to ifollow@efl.com

Rovers will be back in action this Sunday when Tony Mowbray’s side take on Middlesbrough at the Riverside, live on Sky Sports, kick-off 3pm.


