We huffed and puffed but couldn't find a way through

Tony Mowbray was left hugely frustrated to see his side crash out of the Emirates FA Cup at the first hurdle.

A solitary strike from Taylor Richards was enough for Doncaster Rovers to book their place in round four of the competition, with the Brighton & Hove Albion loanee seeing his effort squirm under Aynsley Pears and in just before half time.

Rovers improved after the interval and had their chances to send the tie to extra time at the very least on home turf.

Tom Anderson smashed a header against his own crossbar early in the second half, before Bradley Dack was denied a certain equaliser by Ellery Balcombe.

There was to be one late chance in the dying embers of the clash, but John Buckley could only prod wide of the target with only a couple of minutes remaining.

“It’s always disappointing to go out of the cup," Mowbray reflected to iFollow Rovers following the cup frustration.

“Against a lower league side, it was a game we expected to win.

“We huffed and puffed today, we had all the possession and dominated the game, but we couldn’t finish off the chances we created.

“They probably had one really good chance and it’s another day where we’ve lost 1-0.

“There were some good chances, but we get judged by results, you have to score and have to win.

“We didn’t do that this afternoon."