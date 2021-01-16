Skip to site footer
Boss: We were way off where we can be

Tony Mowbray has been reflecting on the 1-1 draw with Stoke City at Ewood Park

2 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray admitted that his side weren't at the races despite taking a point from what was a tricky afternoon against Stoke City.

Nick Powell's header put the Potters ahead in the first half, just as he did at the bet365 Stadium when the two sides met last month.

Rovers survived a late onslaught in the half, with Thomas Kaminski pulling off fine stops to deny Jordan Thompson and then Powell.

Rovers rallied after the break and John Buckley was the man who rescued a point against a Stoke City who finished the encounter with ten men following James Chester's sending off.

“We lacked our normal intensity, our normal pressing," the boss reflected after the contest against Michael O'Neill's side.

“I was impressed with Stoke today, Michael’s putting together a really good team there.

“They have the experienced players in midfield in the form of Obi Mikel and Joe Allen, who are really good footballers.

“We just needed to find some energy and we made a couple of changes at half time in a bid to get that energy into the team.

“We improved and got better, started asking questions, got the goal and then they had the man sent off.

“That sometimes means teams go deeper and it’s hard to break that down," Mowbray added.

“But we were way off where we can be and we’ll have to search for the reasons why, aside from the opposition being really good today.

“It’s all about learning from games, and we’re frustrated to lose a goal from a set play.”


Boss previews Stoke showdown

8 Hours ago

Mowbray: It's a deal that suits all parties

10 Hours ago

Boss expects a more expansive Stoke this weekend

15 January 2021

Tony Mowbray says the arrivals of two new players this week may be a signal that Stoke City are preparing to play a more attacking-minded game than the one they utilised against Rovers last month at...

Gaffer thrilled to seal Branthwaite deal

14 January 2021

Tony Mowbray believes Jarrad Branthwaite ticks plenty of boxes for what he wants in a modern day central defender.

Team news: Rovers v Stoke City

6 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray has made four changes to his starting XI for this afternoon's encounter with Stoke City at Ewood Park.

Match pass: Rovers v Stoke City

7 Hours ago

Supporters can still purchase a match pass for this afternoon's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Stoke City at Ewood Park.

Boss previews Stoke showdown

8 Hours ago

Programme preview: Rovers v Stoke City

9 Hours ago

Lewis Travis is back fit, back in the Rovers team and back on the front cover of today's matchday programme against Stoke City.

