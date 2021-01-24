Mowbray: We stood up to be counted

Rovers recorded a second successive clean sheet away from home to go alongside back-to-back wins on the road thanks to Joe Rothwell's strike at Middlesbrough.

It was nice to see the fine margins go Rovers' way in a tightly-fought encounter against a play-off chasing Middlesbrough side who don't give much away on home turf.

In fact, Rothwell's close range finish, which earned Rovers the 1-0 win, was only the sixth goal Neil Warnock's side have conceded in the league on Teesside.

And Tony Mowbray was understandably thrilled to watch his side put in the perfect away performance against his hometown club

“It wasn’t a very good game, I’d have to say," Mowbray said honestly to iFollow Rovers when reflecting on the encounter.

“Every game is a big win and it’s two away wins on the bounce for us now at Birmingham and Middlesbrough with two clean sheets as well.

“The game seemed to be getting stopped every time there was a challenge.

“Middlesbrough are a team of men and you need to stand up and be counted, and I think our young team did that today.

“I look at the midfield of [Lewis] Travis, [Jacob] Davenport and [John] Buckley, who are all really young.

“You then look at [Adam] Armstrong, [Harvey] Elliott and Rothwell, and it looks like a really young team, not to mention the 18-year-old at the back, young Jarrad [Branthwaite].

“We found a way to get the job done and I’m delighted."

Rothwell finished off a sublime team move just after the hour, with Elliott getting himself another assist to add to his catalogue.

The playmaker's third of the season, following on from terrific solo efforts against Brentford and Sheffield Wednesday back in December, won't go down as one of his best, but it was valuable for Rovers, who now rise to ninth in the Sky Bet Championship table.

“We’ve spoken to Joe about getting in the box a bit more," the boss added when touching on the match-winner.

“The goals he scores are brilliant goals, but he needs some scruffy goals as well, although today wasn’t scruffy, it was a really good finish.

“He scored it inside the box and we’re all really delighted for Joe.”