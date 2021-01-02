Boss: A crucial three points

It wasn't the prettiest of displays at St Andrew's, but the vital victory over Birmingham City returned Rovers to winning ways and ensured Tony Mowbray's men started 2021 in style.

Goals from Adam Armstrong and Bradley Dack secured the points for Rovers, who now move to within five points of the play-offs in the Sky Bet Championship.

Rovers were forced to dig in to grind out the result, with Dack scoring in the final moments following a nervy second half after Armstrong's early opener.

A makeshift back four saw Barry Douglas fill in at right back, whilst Bradley Johnson slotted into the void vacated by the injured Daniel Ayala.

And the boss paid tribute to his side for the resilience shown in earning the win and a seventh clean sheet of the campaign.

“The points are crucial," Mowbray told iFollow Rovers when reflecting on the 2-0 triumph.

“It’s very difficult in this league because every team’s different and you have games every three days.

“It’s tough physically for the players, especially with the way we want them to play.

“We’re happy with the points, but we’re not that happy with the performance.

“We’ve played better, we’ve had 20 shots at goal in some games and haven’t won.

“Yet today it was scrappy, horrible, but we’ll take the points and learn from the afternoon," he said.

“The team deserves immense credit for their display though, we had Barry Douglas playing right back, Bradley Johnson playing centre back, but the whole team deserve immense credit.

“Getting a clean sheet and working as hard as they did, it’s really pleasing.

“But it’s also a case of difficult emotions as well really, because it was nowhere near the performance levels that we need if we are to get into the top six.

“Yet it’s three points, that’s great, so we’ll put them in the bag and move on.”