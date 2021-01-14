Jarrad Branthwaite admits it was an easy decision to join Rovers and become Tony Mowbray's first signing of the January transfer window.

Branthwaite has put pen-to-paper on a loan deal until the end of the 2020-21 campaign from Premier League high-flyers Everton.

The 18-year-old started his career at hometown club Carlisle United, making 14 appearances for the League Two club during the first half of last season, before earning a major move to Everton last January.

The talented teenager has since gone on to make four appearances for Carlo Ancelotti’s side in the Premier League at the end of last season.

And now at Rovers, the youngster jumped at the chance to link up with Tony Mowbray's men.

“I’ve been pushing to get this done, to have the opportunity to come to such a good club and play football, it’s something I can’t wait to do now," a beaming Branthwaite told iFollow Rovers.



“I heard about the move a couple of weeks ago when I was looking to get away on loan.



“Everton have four unbelievable centre backs and I wasn’t going to get game time.



“So I felt this was the perfect move for me and I’m just so pleased we could get it done.



“This was a no-brainer, this is the club I wanted to come to.



“It’s the right decision from me and Everton feel it’s the right decision as well, so it’s perfect for all parties.

“Once you get a taste of first team football it’s something that’s addictive, something you want more of.



“Hopefully, by me coming here, I can get more minutes and develop further as a player."

And considering Rovers boss Mowbray was also a central defender during his own playing days, Branthwaite is eager to develop under the manager during the next few months as a Rover.



“The manager, with how good he is as a coach and the position he played, he was a big factor in me coming to Rovers," he added.



“The way we play football, the positioning in the league and the size of the club just made it feel right for me.



“The manager was a centre back and I'm sure I can learn off him during this loan spell."