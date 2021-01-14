'This is the way' to earn the perfect late Christmas present!

A late Christmas present was delivered to one lucky Rovers fan, all thanks to Rovers Select!

The new app was launched on Christmas Eve and allows supporters to keep up to date on all club news, reports, fixtures, results and much more.

Rovers Select is an exciting new game for fans to compete on a peer-vs-peer level to predict the outcome of match events; number of goals, assists, shots on goal, corners and more.

Fans answer a handful of questions about the match for a chance to win a share of a £1,000 cash prize-pool every match, whilst tracking performance on the live leaderboard.

We caught up with our very first winner of Rovers Selects, ‘THIS IS THE WAY’ who bagged himself £500 in our first game against Sheffield Wednesday on Boxing Day.

How did it feel when you first saw the leaderboard?

Honestly, shocked. It's a bit clichéd but I was in disbelief. I'd seen the prize fund but didn't really clock it, like when you play Fantasy Football and see the £100,000 potential winnings.



I had the push notification for a prize, I just figured it was a free bet or something!

How did you hear about the Rovers Select contest?



Via an email from Rovers regarding the new app.

How long have you been a Rovers supporter and who is your favourite all time player for the club?



Since I was five, so just over 30 years. Alan Shearer is my all-time favourite player. His presence on the pitch was unmatched, the highlights don't do him justice. Greatest striker ever.



Where were you when you found out you won?



At home with my family, just about to dish up!



Who was the first person you told?



The initial shock kept me temporarily quiet, but when it wore off, I messaged my brothers as they're my gambling competitors/commiserators. If they were happy for me, they hid it well!



What do you plan to do with your winnings?



I could be boring and say it came at a great time when you've spent up for Christmas, however I've told my brothers it can be my treat in Jack's Kitchen or the Premier Suite when fans are allowed back.



However, if there doesn't appear to be any light at the end of the tunnel, I might just have to get a PS5!



Any predictions for the club this season?

We're welcoming key players back and possibly signing some more defenders so, why not, let's say sixth!