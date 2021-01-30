The persistence paid off

Tony Mowbray was relieved that his side's pressure found a route past Simon Sluga and Luton Town in the narrow 1-0 win against the Hatters.

Adam Armstrong was the hero at Ewood Park once again, nodding home from close range for his 18th goal of the season with only four minutes remaining.

It was probably just about deserved for Rovers, who grew stronger as the game progressed against Nathan Jones' men.

There was to be one late let off though, with Harry Cornick finding the back of the net before seeing the offside flag raised.

“I’d have to give credit to Luton, who are a team who are no longer the underdogs in this league where they’re scrapping to stay up, they’re much better than that," Mowbray reflected to iFollow Rovers.

“It’s a tough game for anybody against Luton, a well organised and well coached team.

“It was scrappy for us at times and we had to make the changes to give us more energy and urgency.

“Eventually we got the job done against a highly-motivated team.

“[Lewis] Holtby hit the long pass, [Sam] Gallagher heads it back across and Adam did what Adam does.

“We’ve got another clean sheet and it’s brilliant for the goalkeeper, for [Darragh] Lenihan, for young [Jarrad] Branthwaite and the full backs.

“We’re delighted, but we need to be better."

Armstrong has already beaten his tally from last term, but Mowbray's still pushing for improvement from the 23-year-old.

He had an early chance against Luton, but Tom Lockyer got back in the nick of time to deny the frontman going one-on-one with Sluga in the visiting goal.

“I’d love to be standing here talking about a 4-0 win and talking about Adam smashing one in inside the first couple of minutes," the boss added.

“We have to score when we’re on top because there is always going to be an opportunity for the opposition.

“We’ll put the three points in the bag and move on.

“We can always score goals and yet Adam has missed some chances in the last few weeks.

“He could have had another ten goals, but I can’t complain too much about Adam Armstrong because he’s on 18 for the season now.

“Let’s hope he keeps getting in the right positions and keeps scoring winning goals for us.”