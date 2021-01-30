Team news: Rovers v Luton Town

Tony Mowbray has made two changes to his starting XI for this afternoon's encounter with Luton Town at Ewood Park.

The two alterations come in midfield, with Bradley Johnson and Jacob Davenport both out with slight hamstring injuries.

The pair miss out on the squad and are replaced in the starting XI by Stewart Downing and Ben Brereton.

Downing appears for the 750th time in his career for club and country, whilst Brereton returns to the side having made an impact off the bench at Middlesbrough last time out.

Rothwell shifts into the three-man midfield and makes his 100th Rovers appearance since arriving from Oxford United in the summer of 2018.

Mowbray has been boosted by his options on the bench, with Corry Evans and Elliott Bennett back available if needed.

Luton include ex-Rovers defender Matty Pearson in their side, who returns to Ewood Park having come through our Academy system.

Pearson is one of three changes for Luton from their last league game away at Brentford a couple of weeks ago.

He comes in for James Bree, whilst George Moncur and Luke Berry also drop out to allow Glen Rea and former Accrington Stanley man Jordan Clark to come in.

Supporters can still purchase a live video match pass for only £10 for this afternoon's contest. To purchase yours, please click here.

A reminder that kick-off is at 3pm later on today.

Rovers: Kaminski, Nyambe, Lenihan (c), Branthwaite, Douglas, Rothwell, Travis, Downing, Elliott, Brereton, Armstrong.

Substitutes: Pears, Gallagher, Holtby, Buckley, Dack, Evans, Bennett, Magloire, Dolan.

Luton Town: Sluga, Potts, Bradley, Pearson, Cornick, Lockyer, Rea, Mpanzu, Clark, Collins, Dewsbury-Hall.

Substitutes: Shea, Cranie, Berry, Hylton, Moncur, Naismith, LuaLua, Nombe, Morrell.

