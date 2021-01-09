Team news: Rovers v Doncaster Rovers

Tony Mowbray has made six changes to his starting XI for today's Emirates FA Cup clash against Doncaster Rovers at Ewood Park.

Aynsley Pears, John Buckley, Tom Trybull, Stewart Downing, Tyrhys Dolan and Bradley Dack all earn starts having been on the bench at Birmingham City last weekend.

Thomas Kaminski is rested and takes his place on the bench, as does Adam Armstrong, who scored the winning goal when the two sides last met in the Carabao Cup at the end of August.

A strong bench also includes Joe Rothwell, Sam Gallagher, Barry Douglas, Harvey Elliott and Jacob Davenport.

Two Academy graduates are also named as substitutes, with Joe Grayson in the matchday squad for the first time this season.

Lewis Travis keeps his place in the starting XI as he aims to boost his match fitness, but Daniel Ayala, Ryan Nyambe, Lewis Holtby, Elliott Bennett, Joe Rankin-Costello, Corry Evans, Derrick Williams and Scott Wharton all remain out of action.

Doncaster include two debutants in their starting XI with Ellery Balcombe and Elliot Simoes thrown in from the start.

Both players arrived in midweek, with Balcombe joining from Brentford on loan and Simoes jetting in from Barnsley until the end of the season.

The highly-rated Ben Whiteman isn't included in the matchday squad but Fejiri Okenabirhie, who scored against Rovers in the Carabao Cup at the start of the season, is in the starting XI named by Darren Moore.

Supporters can watch today's match for FREE, with the encounter one of eight matches made available to watch via The FA’s digital platform, exclusively delivered to homes by Deliveroo.

As this is an FA competition, the encounter will not be available to watch on iFollow Rovers.

However, you can listen to club commentary of the game by purchasing an iFollow Rovers audio pass, which is available for £2.50.

Rovers: Pears, Buckley, Lenihan (c), Johnson, Bell, Trybull, Travis, Downing, Dolan, Dack, Brereton.

Substitutes: Kaminski, Armstrong, Rothwell, Gallagher, Douglas, Elliott, Davenport, Grayson, Pike.

Doncaster Rovers: Balcombe, Halliday, James, Anderson (c), Wright, Okenabirhie, Richards, John-Jules, Butler, Simoes, John.

Substitutes: Jones, Lokilo, Amos, Williams, Coppinger, Blythe, Ravenhill.

Referee: Samuel Barrott.

