Team news: Birmingham City v Rovers

Four changes see returns to the team for Lewis Travis, Barry Douglas, Jacob Davenport and Sam Gallagher

3 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray has made four changes to the side for this afternoon's encounter against Birmingham City at St Andrew's.

There are returns to the team for Barry Douglas, Jacob Davenport, Lewis Travis and Sam Gallagher.

The quartet come in for Ryan Nyambe, Daniel Ayala, Joe Rothwell and Tom Trybull, with the former pair not named in the squad.

Travis earns his first minutes since injuring his knee against Newcastle United back in September and is thrown straight back into the starting XI.

Gallagher is rewarded for his goal in midweek with a starting berth against the side where he had a season-long loan spell in 2017-18.

Douglas is back and looks set to feature at right back in place of the injured Nyambe.

Today's hosts make seven alterations to the team that was thrashed at home by Derby County in midweek, with the likes of Lukas Jutkiewicz and Jake Clarke-Salter coming back into the team.

Ivan Sunjic, who was sent off against Rovers in the cup clash at St Andrew's last season, also starts, as does form Athletic Bilbao man Mikel San Jose.

A reminder that kick-off is at 3pm later on today.

Birmingham City: Etheridge, Friend, Kieftenbeld, Jutkiewicz (c), Leko, Clarke-Salter, Sanchez, McGree, San Jose, Dacres-Cogley, Sunjic.

Substitutes: Prieto, Colin, Clayton, Hogan, Bela, Dean, Toral, Seddon, Campbell.

Rovers: Kaminski, Douglas, Lenihan (c), Johnson, Bell, Davenport, Travis, Elliott, Gallagher, Brereton, Armstrong.

Substitutes: Pears, Downing, Rothwell, Trybull, Buckley, Dack, Carter, Dolan, Pike.

Referee: Gavin Ward.


