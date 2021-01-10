Season Pass Holders receive a complimentary discount at the Roverstore.co.uk

Season Pass Holders have been emailed a discount code to be used on all purchases at the Roverstore.co.uk until 31st January

As a thank you for your continued support, Season Pass Holders have been emailed a unique discount code to be used at the Roverstore.co.uk. Young Adult, Adult and Senior Season Pass holders have received a £10 discount and Junior Season Pass Holders have received a £5 discount which can be redeemed on top of already discounted products on the website as a New Year's gift.



Addressing Season Pass Holders, Blackburn Rovers CEO Steve Waggott said,

"In these unprecedented times, your loyal support means more now than ever before. It cannot be underestimated and has not gone unnoticed. Everyone at the club – players, management and executives – is extremely grateful to all our supporters who committed to a 2020-21 Season Pass in the knowledge that they may not be able to do what they love the most, which is to come to Ewood Park to support their team. As a token of our appreciation, please accept the voucher code, which can be redeemed against retail items online from roverstore.co.uk. On behalf of everyone at Blackburn Rovers, we would like to wish you a very Happy New Year and we look forward to welcoming you back to the stadium as soon as it is safe to do so."





The codes are valid until 31st January 2021, only one code may be used per transaction and the basket total must exceed the discount code amount.

Season Pass Holders who have not received their code should check their junk mail before contacting mailorder@rovers.co.uk. Please note that due to reduced staffing numbers a response may not be immediate.