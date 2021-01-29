Skip to site footer
The same club with a different feeling

Elliott Bennett celebrated five years as a Rover earlier this month

4 Hours ago

Plenty of players have come and gone at Ewood Park since Elliott Bennett's arrival in East Lancashire back in January 2016.

Bennett's been a constant through the highs and some lows and, five years on, the 32-year-old has now appeared over 180 times for Rovers.

It's the longest that the former Brighton & Hove Albion and Norwich City man has spent at a club, and he admits there have been spectacular alterations to the whole mentality around the club during his time in the north-west.

“It’s night and day," he said to iFollow Rovers.

“The football club now is in a completely different place and I’m hopeful that can continue long after myself and the rest of the lads have left this club.

“It’s something that we’ve started, that connection, and hopefully that can continue long-term.

“The surroundings haven’t changed and neither have the people who continue to work so hard behind the scenes.

“The people behind the scenes are the ones that nobody sees, they’re the core of every football club.

“The lads, the gaffer, the connection with the supporters, it feels like we’re all together and pulling in the same direction.

“That’s massive for any club that wants to move forward."

There's been fine progress made in the last few seasons in particular, and the experienced midfielder is optimistic that a return to the top flight isn't too far away for Tony Mowbray's men.

And whether he's on the pitch or in the stands, Bennett wants to be in place to enjoy that Premier League return.

“The Premier League is the target for us, we’ve spent so many years in it in the past, it has to be where we strive to get to," he added defiantly.

“We haven’t managed to hit that target just yet but there will be plenty of positive times ahead, I’m sure of that.

“When the club get back to the Premier League, even if it’s after I’ve left, I’ll be one of the first ones begging for a ticket because it would be an amazing thing for me to witness."


