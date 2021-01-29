Sam: Opportunity knocks

Sam Gallagher says it's vital that Rovers back up that huge win over Middlesbrough with the three points against Luton Town this weekend.

But the frontman insists there will be no underestimating Nathan Jones' men, who have had a fine first half of the campaign.

The Hatters have earned some eye-catching wins so far this season, winning against table-topping Norwich City and away at AFC Bournemouth just a couple of weeks ago.

However, with spirits high and Rovers unbeaten in the Sky Bet Championship in 2021, Gallagher's hopeful that the team's three-game unbeaten league run can be extended to four matches.

“The week of training seems easier on the back of a win and the feel around the camp is better," he told iFollow Rovers ahead of tomorrow's encounter at Ewood Park.

“It’s been a really good week of training and we’re all looking forward to the next game.

“We know what quality we’ve got, we know what we could have got in terms of the results this season, but the confidence and the momentum is there now.

“We need to keep going now. We’re only a few wins away from getting in the play-offs and it’s so tight up there.

“Two good weeks, four games, it can put you right up there. With a home game to come, we need to get the win," he added.

“Middlesbrough was a tough place to go, but with a home game to come, it’s a big opportunity and hopefully one we can take.

“But it’s always a tough game against Luton, they’re a team who have evolved since coming up to the Championship.

“They will give us problems but I’m sure we can deal with it.”