Rovers tribute to lost loved ones

Rovers plan to stage a special tribute to supporters who have sadly passed away over the past 12 months at this Tuesday’s home game against Swansea City.

Last season’s corresponding fixture against the Welsh club, which took place on February 29th 2020, was the last time we were able to welcome supporters to Ewood Park.

Whilst we look forward to the day when we are allowed to have fans back at Ewood, for some supporters, it would be the final time they stepped foot inside the stadium.

To remember those who have sadly lost their lives during the Coronavirus pandemic, the club are planning a pre-match tribute ahead of Tuesday’s game.

In celebration of their lives, players and staff from both clubs will take part in a minute’s applause, whilst the names of those Rovers supporters, staff and former players who are no longer with us will be displayed on the big screen.

Footage of the tribute will be shown at the start of the iFollow Rovers coverage, as well as posted on the club’s social media channels shortly after.

We will also dedicate a section in our digital matchday programme, which can be downloaded for free on the day of the game, for fans to remember family, friends and loved ones who have passed away during the pandemic.

Supporters who wish to include a friend or family member in this special tribute should email the relevant information (name and age), along with a suitable photo, to roversremember@rovers.co.uk.

By emailing the club, supporters will be giving consent for the name and photo to be shared on our social media platforms as part of the tribute.

The game against Swansea City takes place on Tuesday January 19th, kick-off 7pm.